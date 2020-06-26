Home
COVID-19: Oregon death toll tops 200

SALEM, Ore. – The number of coronavirus cases reported in Oregon is spiking.

The Oregon Health Authority said on June 26, there were 250 new confirmed cases spread across 21 counties, including Jackson and Josephine Counties.

In addition to the new cases, OHA reported five new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 202. Four of the five were elderly and had underlying health conditions. Information about the fifth death is still pending.

For the latest coronavirus information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19

