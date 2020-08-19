COVID-19 outbreak declared among Amy’s Kitchen staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Public health officials are declaring a COVID-19 outbreak related to a local food manufacturing facility.
Earlier this month, Amy’s Kitchen said a “small number” of employees tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, neither the company nor Jackson County Public Health identified the cases as an “outbreak.” However, on August 19, JCPH said the cases were officially being investigated as an outbreak.
The virus reportedly spread mostly outside of the workplace through “social gatherings among co-workers, family, and friends.”
The company said it has safety precautions in place at their Medford facility, including daily temperature checks, protective gear and protective barriers.
In total, 18 people are involved in the Amy’s Kitchen outbreak.
Jackson County Health Officer Jim Shames explained there’s been a general rise in COVID-19 spread through social gatherings of family and friends. He said, “People assume that because they are home, with family and friends, that they are safe, that it is a trusted environment, therefore they aren’t at risk for contracting COVID-19.” That assumption would be false, according to health experts.
Along with news of the outbreak, Jackson County Public Health said there were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 12:01 a.m. on August 19. This represents the highest daily number of new cases and brings the total local count to 618.
Officials said the county’s case count continues to rise, with an average of 13.3 cases per day during the week of August 8. So far this week, there has been an average of 20.3 cases per day.
For more information about Jackson County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19