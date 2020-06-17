COVID-19 outbreak surpasses 200 cases in small Oregon county

UNION COUNTY, Ore. —A major outbreak in a small Oregon county more than doubled from yesterday.
Union County announced 119 new cases Tuesday, totaling over 200 in the last two days. The OHA says this is the largest outbreak in the state and it’s tied to one church.
A Facebook video of a recent church service showed hundreds of worshippers standing close together, according to the Oregonian. At the time, the county was still in phase 1 of reopening, meaning large groups were banned.
“Very quickly in this kind of setting, for example a church outbreak once you get even a handful of cases in the same time frame how are reporting they attending church on a give day, the same church, that gives us a potential clue that it could be a potential outbreak,” Judge Mejia said.
A spokesperson for the hospital in La Grande said the hospital can care for 40 patients in-house with an off-site location capacity of 200.
Union County is currently in phase 2 of reopening.
