COVID-19 pushes Siskiyou County to top-level restrictions

YREKA, Calif. – People living in Siskiyou County will be under more restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, November 17, Siskiyou County will be moved from Tier 3 (orange) to the most restrictive level of Tier 1 (purple) due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The following business sectors that were previously allowed to open indoors will now be limited to outdoor or remote operations:

  • Restaurants can remain open outdoors only with modifications
  • Places of worship can operate outdoors only with modifications
  • Gyms and fitness centers can open outdoors only with modifications
  • Movie theaters can open outdoors only with modifications
  • Family entertainment centers can open outdoors only with modifications
  • Offices (non-essential businesses) can work remotely

The following businesses previously allowed to open indoors with capacity maximums may continue to be open indoors with reduced capacity:

  • Retailers can open with modifications and are limited to 25% capacity
  • Grocery store capacity must be limited to 50%

The following businesses previously allowed to open with modifications may continue to be open with modifications:

  • Hotels and lodging
  • Personal care services including hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, estheticians, massage studios, tattoo parlors, piercing shops
  • Limited services include car washes, dry cleaners, electricians, handypersons/general contractors, HVAC services, landscapers, laundromats, pet groomers, plumbing services, janitorial/cleaning services

The following must remain closed:

  • Bars, breweries and distilleries are prohibited from operating with the exception of those serving sit-down, outdoor meals.

Schools:

  • Schools that have already re-opened when the county was in a less restrictive tier do not have to close. However, if a school had not already reopened for in-person instruction, it may not reopen until the county moves back to the Substantial (red) Tier for 14 days.

Businesses are encouraged to review the State of California’s COVID-19 industry guidance to ensure all modifications and mitigation measures are in compliance.

