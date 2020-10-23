COVID-19 surges in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the highest-ever daily case count of COVID-19 in the state.
On October 23, OHA said there were 550 new confirmed and presumptive cases over the past 24 hours. It’s the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to preliminary data, the increase is due to continued widespread transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks across Oregon.
“Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down,” health officials said. “OHA published new face covering guidance this week, which requires that people consistently wear face coverings while indoors at their workplace or all other places where they will be in contact with people from outside their household. OHA has also asked Oregonians to rethink Halloween – avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, avoid costume parties with people outside their own households and wear a face covering, because a Halloween mask won’t protect against COVID-19.”
Coronavirus is currently blamed for 649 deaths in the State of Oregon.
For more information about the state’s pandemic response, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19