COVID-19 vaccines show promise

(NBC) There are several developments on the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine Thursday morning, including promising results from an early-stage trial.
Novavax released data from its Phase 1 study involving 131 healthy adults who received two doses three weeks apart. The company said the participants produced neutralizing antibodies at levels that were higher than those seen in recovered COVID-19 patients. They also produced killer T cells and the vaccine appears to be well-tolerated.
Also, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi have announced they will start a Phase 1 clinical trial for their vaccine candidate. A total of 440 healthy adults will be enrolled across 11 sites in the U.S. and if the data is positive, a Phase 3 trial can begin by the end of the year.
And finally, Pfizer said it should know by the end of October whether its vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 3 trials, is effective. If so, the company will submit it for approval immediately.