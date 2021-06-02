COVID booster shot trial underway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal health officials have launched a clinical trial that will study mixing COVID-19 vaccines with potential booster shots.
The National Institutes of Health said the trial will include roughly 150 people who have already received one of the three authorized vaccines in the U.S. They will then receive a single booster dose of the Moderna vaccine about three to four months after their initial vaccination regimen.
The NIH said those who have not yet been vaccinated are also eligible to enroll in the trial in a separate cohort.
Initial trial results are expected in late summer.
For more information about the trial, including a list of enrollment locations, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and search identifier nct04889209.