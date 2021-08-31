COVID cases continue to skyrocket

WASHINGTON, D.C. – COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rate that hasn’t been seen since January, averaging more than 155,000 a day. Now, new predictions show the country could see 100,000 more deaths by December. Those numbers come from a University of Washington model.
Deaths are climbing nearly 1,300 a day with the seven-day running average jumping nearly 30% over last week.
Thousands of students are already quarantined due to COVID cases and because of that, experts say vaccine mandates for in-person instruction should be on the table for eligible children.
“We could turn this around and we could do it efficiently and quickly if we just get those people vaccinated,” said Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This is very, very important, not only for your own health but for the health of the country.”
The alarming forecast is driven by the 80 million people eligible for a vaccine who haven’t gotten one.