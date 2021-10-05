COVID cases down in the US, CDC says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – As we head into the fall, could we be turning a new leaf on the fight against COVID-19?
COVID-19 cases are finally falling, down 23 percent overall from two weeks ago with pediatric cases also dropping, falling the same amount: 23 percent over a similar period.
Could this be the last major wave of the pandemic? Doctor Anthony Fauci said not so fast. “I don’t think we’re going to be, at least in the near future, completely rid of COVID-19 for a number of reasons,” he said. “As long as you have circulating virus in those other countries, many countries that don’t have the resources that we do, then you have the danger of there being new variants”
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is also citing the 70 million Americans who are still unvaccinated. But that number is improving as various vaccination mandates kick in.
In New York City, the vaccination requirement for staff at the city’s public schools is compelling thousands to roll up their sleeves and get the shot. 95 percent of full-time employees have now received at least one dose.
Meanwhile, Doctor Fauci is clarifying comments he made Sunday about in-person gatherings during the holiday season. Now Fauci is saying he was misunderstood. “I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family