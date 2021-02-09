COVID cases dropping, variant concerns rising

Andy Slavitt is the senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team. He explained, “The variants tend to grow sort of invisibly, kind of like a wave under the surface. And the visibility that we have shows that these variants can grow quite quickly.”
Slavitt said despite the progress in vaccinations, now is not the time for Americans to drop their guard. “We need to double down on wearing masks.,” he said. “Now is not the time to look at those curves in my view and breathe a sigh of relief.”
Experts say this may be the calm before the storm as more cases are identified of COVID-19 variants, which could fuel another possible surge.
Health experts warn it’s risky for states to ditch restrictions now and are urging local and state leaders to keep those safety measures in place.
Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said, “We are in for something potentially catastrophic and we should be doubling down on the measures that we know to work.”
Health experts say in order to stop more of those mutations from emerging, more Americans need to get the vaccine as quickly as possible.
Co-Director, Brotman Baty Advanced Technology Lab Lea Starita said, “With all these people infected in places like the United States. Every time that virus copies, it has a chance to make one of these mutations that is more transmissible or can evade the immune system or evade vaccines.”
Meanwhile, Slavitt said he’s hopeful that vaccine supply and improved virus sequencing will increase over time.