COVID cases may be higher than reported, according to study

(NBC) The true number of coronavirus cases in the United States may be much higher than what has been reported. That is according to a new study written by scientists who work at the CDC.
The researchers created a model which found that by the end of September, an estimated 52.9 million people had been infected with COVID-19. That means the infections were about eight times higher than the confirmed cases CDC reported at the time, which was 6.9 million.
The authors wrote that most of the unreported cases were either asymptomatic or mild infections and required no medical care or testing.