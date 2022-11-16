COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – While respiratory diseases like RSV and the flu have been sending patients to hospitals, COVID has not.

COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations have declined in recent months.

Data compiled by NBC News says the seven-day average for COVID deaths is down by more than 200 since August 31.

The numbers are falling despite the emergence of the new Omicron sub-variants that can evade vaccination and immunity from pervious infections.

Experts say this could be the sign of a new phase of the pandemic where fewer and fewer people who contract COVID are sick enough to be hospitalized.