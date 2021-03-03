COVID relief payment eligibility reduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate Democratic leaders have struck a deal with President Joe Biden to give direct payments to fewer people in the next COVID bill.
NBC News reports that every American who files taxes individually and makes up to $75,000 per year would still receive the full $1,400 direct check and couples filing jointly with incomes up to $150,000 will also continue to get the full payment.
But smaller payments to Americans with higher incomes will phase out more quickly than in the bill passed by the House.
The Senate change would cut off payments to single filers at $80,000 a year instead of the previous $100,000 earners and payments to couples will zero out at $160,000 instead of $200,000.
Narrowing benefits eligibility was a change requested by some moderate Senate Democrats.
NBC News reports the Senate bill will keep the $400-per-week federal unemployment benefit included in the House bill.