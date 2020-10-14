COVID spreads as Congress argues over stimulus

The map says it all. No state is trending in the right direction. 36 states, like Colorado, are reporting a spike in new cases.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said, “We really do have to get back to basics with regards to our battle against COVID and do what we can to bring down these numbers because they are alarming.”
It’s alarming to health experts as well. ACCESS Health Internationa President William Haseltine said, “We don’t have this pandemic, this epidemic, under control.”
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the rise in cases is due in part to small household gatherings. “And particularly with Thanksgiving coming up,” Redfield warned, “we think it’s really important to stress vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting.”
There are reports that some in the White House are advocating for herd immunity. Many health experts believe that could be dangerous. Haseltine said, “If you allow this virus to spread as they are advocating, we are looking at two to six million Americans dead. Not just this year, but every year.”
As the war on COVID-19 continues, the battle over a stimulus deal to provide relief drags on with some House Democrats urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to accept a proposal made by the White House and Republican Leaders.
Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said, “What I’m trying to say, and what a lot of members believe, is that what is unacceptable, is for us to go away with no deal.”
But Pelosi said the proposal does not do enough. “I know what their needs are,” she said. “I listen to them. And their needs are not addressed in the president’s proposal.”