COVID vaccine could arrive in Siskiyou County by Monday

YREKA, Calif. — Nearly 400 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Siskiyou County next week.
Public health officials said on Wednesday, the initial supplies of the vaccine were already being administered in California. Siskiyou County is expecting the delivery of 385 doses of the vaccine on Monday, December 21.
According to Siskiyou County Public Health, Dignity Health and Fairchild Medical Center will be receiving the doses, which will mostly go to frontline healthcare workers who are most at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“The state will provide a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in California who needs and requests a vaccination as supplies are available,” Siskiyou County Public Health said, “however this may not happen for several months so in the meantime it is important to continue to use preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”