Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation donates to Jackson County nonprofits

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is donating thousands of dollars to local nonprofits in Jackson County.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe announced Wednesday that their tribe is giving 14 nonprofits in Jackson County a total of $168,000 this year.

The recipients are:

Butte Creek Mill Foundation: $15,000 to help support the completion of the fire suppression system.

Hearts With a Mission: $15,000 to help support a family advocate serving homeless youth.

La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center, Inc: $15,000 to provide school-based grief support groups for bereaved students, peer support for parents, and grief training for adults serving these children.

Living Opportunities, Inc: $10,000 to replace aging vehicles with more reliable vehicles to transport individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland: $15,000 to support resource navigators to assist people who are unhoused or in economic stress to move from crisis to stability.

Peace House: $14,000 to provide operating support for Uncle Foods Diner which provides weekly hot meals and services for people every week in Ashland.

Pollinator Project Rogue Valley: $12,423 to assist in developing a curriculum for students to learn about native pollinators and to engage interested schools. Recipient of the MARTHA YOUNG AWARD.

Reclaiming Lives: $15,000 to provide life skills training and coaching for people in recovery.

Rogue Retreat: $15,000 to help keep people warm this winter at the Urban Campground and to help pay for transportation of people and supplies.

Rogue Valley Mentoring: $10,000 to assist in providing expanded training to mentors serving at-risk youth experiencing mental health crises.

Siskiyou Violins: $2,500 to assist in supporting young musicians through scholarships for violin instruction.

St. Mark’s Food Pantry: $10,000 to help provide fresh food for the hungry in West Medford.

St. Martin’s Shady Cove Food Pantry: $5,000 to help provide food and other necessities to hungry people in Shady Cove.

YMCA of Medford dba Rogue Valley Family YMCA: $15,000 to provide scholarships for after-school care for low-income families.

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation said, “A total of sixty-nine organizations from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Counties, as well as organizations that serve several counties, will receive the $ $785,806 awarded this round of giving.”

The latest round of donations brings the foundation’s giving total since 1998 to over $22 million, the tribe said.