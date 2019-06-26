Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation donates to local charities

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Over $500,000 will be given to 83 charities spread across southern Oregon.
Since the late 1990s, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded millions of dollars to seven southwestern Oregon counties. The mission of the foundation focuses on strengthening families and youth development with an increasing emphasis on feeding the hungry.
According to CCUIF, their latest list of grantees includes sixteen charities in Jackson County who will receive $11,600 and nine grantees in Josephine County who will see an extra $77,500. $52,500 will be donated to charities in Klamath County.
In addition, CCUIF will donate a total of $66,500 to 11 charities that serve multiple counties. The organization provided the following list of grantees:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley: $10,000 to support staff, supply, and transportation costs for a summer and after-school S.T.E.A.M. program in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
- Cascade School of Music: $7,500 to provide tuition assistance for low-income youth musicians who are part of Outreach Performance Ensembles.
- Chess for Success: $5,000 to provide funding for after-school chess education clubs in Title 1 schools in southwest Oregon.
- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon: $5,000 to support financial education in rural areas of Southern Oregon.
- Douglas Education Services/Take Root Parenting Hub: $7,500 to offer parenting education to assist with safe and nurturing environments for children birth to eight years.
- Guardian Partners: $5,000 to support Guardian monitoring and education in Lane and Douglas Counties.
- HIV Alliance: $6,000 to provide a youth education program for Personal and Sexual Health.
- Magdalene Home: $7,500 to provide a safe, nurturing home for homeless teen moms and their babies including meals, school success support, and life skills training.
- Southern Oregon Aspire: $5,000 to provide classes about intimacy, love, and sexuality for developmentally disabled people.
- Southern Oregon Humane Society: $3,000 to help support the Humane Education Program for youth.
Wildlife Safari: $5,000 to provide scholarships for students in participating in Wildlife Safari’s ZooSchool field trips.