CPM real estate raises $26,000+ for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore.— CPM Real Estate Services is donating more than $26,000 to former residents of Coleman Creek Mobile Home Park.
According to Matt Stranahan with CPM, the agency started a go fund me with an initial donation of $10,000 to help raise money for victims in September.
Since then, the community raised over $16,000 to add to that total.
“Aside from the deposit folks were initially paid out for the destruction of the property and their personal property, they didn’t really have a lot of direct relief,” Stranahan said. “So we felt that this park was where we could do the most good and help in any way we can.”
CPM is the property management group of Coleman Creek.
They say hundreds of homes were burned down in the park that was mainly occupied by seasonal workers and long time residents.
David Wright, the President of CPM, says they wanted to help those who were most in need.
“We care about our community and wanted to help those most in need. At Coleman Creek, a park we manage, we felt that this community was likely hit hardest with the least amount of support.”
They’re giving out a $200 Visa gift card to every family who lived in Coleman Creek.
Stranahan says as of Monday, they’ve given out 30% of the gift cards available.
If you need to receive yours, you can pick them up at:
594 E Barnett Rd. STE D, Medford OR, 97504. 3
Monday – Friday 9:00-5:30.
You can also call them at:
541-494-1740
