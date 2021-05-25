Home
CPPD asking for support after vandalism

CPPD asking for support after vandalism

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Central Point Police are asking for your help catching a vandalism suspect.

The police department says its Forest Glen Park bathroom was vandalized this past weekend.

The damage is estimated to cost $2,000.

If you live in the area of Gatepark, Circlewood, or Wedgewood Drive, please review your security cameras from the past weekend.

Contact the Central Point Police Department if you find anything.

