CPPD asking for support after vandalism

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Central Point Police are asking for your help catching a vandalism suspect.
The police department says its Forest Glen Park bathroom was vandalized this past weekend.
The damage is estimated to cost $2,000.
If you live in the area of Gatepark, Circlewood, or Wedgewood Drive, please review your security cameras from the past weekend.
Contact the Central Point Police Department if you find anything.
