Cracker Barrel reveals Medford opening date

Medford, Ore.- Cracker Barrel released new information Monday about its plans to expand into southern Oregon.
The restaurant chain known for its country store and front porch rocking chairs says it plans to open its doors in Medford in October. The new restaurant will be located at 1445 Center Drive and will be large enough to seat 180 guests at a time. The company is expected to hire more than 175 full and part-time employees.
The Medford site will be Cracker Barrel’s fourth Oregon location. The brand first entered Oregon in April, 2016 and has three locations in the Portland area.
Cracker Barrel isn’t the only restaurant moving into Medford this year. The city recently approved plans for an IHOP and Five Guys Burgers and Fries is also opening in Medford.