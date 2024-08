MEDFORD, Ore. – A traffic accident on I-5 in north Medford is causing a delay in traffic.

According to ODOT, the crash is in the northbound lanes of the freeway near exit 30.

The agency says traffic is backed up for miles and temporary road closures may happen while crews work to remove vehicles and debris.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, or expect delays if traveling north on I-5 out of Medford.

