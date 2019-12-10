Crash temporarily closes Highway 62 in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A portion of Highway 62 was temporarily shut down in Eagle Point due to a crash.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday where Crystal Drive connects to Highway 62.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved and Oregon State Police troopers were at the scene investigating.
The highway was temporarily shut down around 3:00 p.m., but by 3:20 p.m. the westbound lane was reopened. Eastbound traffic was detoured through Crystal Drive and Barton Road.
No further information was made available by investigators.
Travelers were advised delays would continue. Check http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest information.