Crater High put into secure status after weapon found on campus

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Crater High School was put in secure status Tuesday morning after a weapon was found on campus.

According to an alert that went out to parents, the school was secured as a precaution which means all classroom doors and perimeter doors were locked.

Crater High School says the weapon was secured and there is no direct threat associated with the incident.

The secure status was put in place to give school administration and law enforcement time to assess the situation.

