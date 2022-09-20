Crater High School Classes Canceled due to structural deficiency on campus

CENTRAL POINT, ORE — Crater High School canceled all classes for Wednesday, Septemeber 21st due to a structural deficiency discovered on campus.

According to Superintendent Walt Davenport with School Distirct 6 – “This evening engineers discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus. The situation is isolated to classrooms located in the old gym both upstairs and downstairs. This discovery requires immediate action. Out of an abundance of caution, all high school classes will be cancelled tomorrow, 9-21-22 as we continue to assess the situation.”

Davenport says updates will be provided to parents through school district social media, websites and the “ParentSquare” app.