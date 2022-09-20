Crater High School Classes Canceled due to structural deficiency on campus

Posted by Matt Jordan September 20, 2022

CENTRAL POINT, ORE — Crater High School canceled all classes for Wednesday, Septemeber 21st due to a structural deficiency discovered on campus.

According to Superintendent Walt Davenport with School Distirct 6 – “This evening engineers discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus.  The situation is isolated to classrooms located in the old gym both upstairs and downstairs.  This discovery requires immediate action.  Out of an abundance of caution, all high school classes will be cancelled tomorrow9-21-22 as we continue to assess the situation.”

Davenport says updates will be provided to parents through school district social media, websites and the “ParentSquare” app.

Matt Jordan
Matt Jordan is the Chief Meteorologist for KOBI-TV NBC5. Matt joined the NBC5 weather team in 2014 after a year as a reporter and anchor in Alexandria, Louisiana. His experience with the severe weather of the Deep South and a love of the Pacific Northwest led him to pursue a certification with Mississippi State University as a Broadcast Meteorologist. You can find Matt working in the evenings of NBC5 News at 5, 6 and 11 as well as online. Matt also has a degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt is a HUGE Oregon Ducks fan. When not rooting for the Ducks or tracking down the next storm over the Pacific, Matt can be found outdoors in the Oregon wilderness with his wife and their German Shepherd named Stanley.
