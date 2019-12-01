Crater High School football receives sendoff ahead of state game

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– It’s a historic day for Crater High School football. After losing in the playoffs last season, the Comets are playing in the OSAA state championship game on Saturday for the first time ever.
They are playing against top-ranked Thurston High School in Roseburg. While the outcome is yet to be decided, family and members of the community held a send-off earlier in the day. Parents, siblings, and friends gathered at the high school for a chance to show the team they have a community proud of what this team has accomplished and will accomplish.
The game starts at 5 p.m. Stay with NBC5 News for an update on the outcome of the game.
