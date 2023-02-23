Crater HS coach to be inducted in National Wrestling Hall of Fame

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A long-time Crater High School wrestling coach will soon be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Greg Haga has coached at crater for 37 years now.

He’s helped the program become a powerhouse in high school wrestling, winning a whopping 9 state championships since 1993.

Haga said it’s the relationships with the players he’s coached that means the most.

“It’s an honor to be in the hall of fame with a group of men that used to be my mentor and some of them were my adversaries,” he said. “You get a chance to thank your family and community and your friends for their support through all those years.”

Haga’s time with crater hasn’t come without controversy.

In 2009, he was suspended two years by the OSAA, after he reportedly allowed an academically ineligible athlete to compete under a false name.

Haga has remained the Comets head coach since the suspension.

He will be inducted into the Oregon chapter of the hall of fame, along with seven other recipients, in October.