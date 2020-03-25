Crater Lake National Park closed to visitors

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – What was once a calm retreat during the coronavirus pandemic is now out of reach.
Last week, the National Park Service said they were waiving fees to all national parks, including Crater Lake National Park. Officials said they wanted stir-crazy citizens to be able to embrace nature and get out of their homes while practicing social distancing. The outdoor areas of the parks would be open, but indoor spaces and other crowded areas would be closed.
However, in light of a new executive order by Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Crater Lake National Park was completely closed to all visitors on March 24, 2020. The closure will be enforced 24/7, with the only exception being a stretch of Highway 62 that happens to run through a small portion of the park.
Park rangers will remain on duty to enforce the closure and normal park rules.
Crater Lake National Park officials do not know how long the closure will last.