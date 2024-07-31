Crater Lake National Park’s Middle Fork fire at 715 acres and1% contained

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – The Middle Fork fire located in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park is now at 715 acres and 1% contained.

Firefighters completed line work on the western side of the fire limiting potential fire spread towards the Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest.

With lines already established to the south to protect historic buildings and infrastructure, crews are using trail systems to get all the way around the fire.

The park remains open, but visitors should be cautious, as fire personnel are still in the area.

