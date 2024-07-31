Crater Lake National Park’s Middle Fork fire at 715 acres and1% contained

Posted by Kade Stirling July 30, 2024

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – The Middle Fork fire located in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park is now at 715 acres and 1% contained.

Firefighters completed line work on the western side of the fire limiting potential fire spread towards the Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest.

With lines already established to the south to protect historic buildings and infrastructure, crews are using trail systems to get all the way around the fire.

The park remains open, but visitors should be cautious, as fire personnel are still in the area.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Kade Stirling
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Kade Stirling was born and raised in Idaho. Kade graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with a degree in Digital Media. He started his broadcast career as a Master Control Operator at KMVT in Twin Falls, ID. He's a bookworm, Lego fanatic and an animal lover. As an outdoor enthusiast, Kade loves Southern Oregon. He spends his free time hiking with his fiancé and dog.
Reporter
Skip to content