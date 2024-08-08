Crater Lake Rim Runs happening this Saturday, may impact traffic

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The 47th annual Crater Lake Rim Runs are happening this weekend.

On Saturday, runners will make their start at Watchman Overlook on West Rim Drive and run clockwise around the lake.

For anyone planning a visit to the park, this means there will be some disruptions to the normal flow of traffic until about 1:30 p.m.

Due to road construction on East Rim Drive between Cloudcap Overlook and Phantom Ship Overlook, that section of the road will remain closed to all vehicles.

More information about the event can be found on the Crater Lake Rim Runs website.

