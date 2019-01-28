Crater Lake set to reopen Monday

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore.– Crater Lake National Park is set to reopen Monday, Jan. 28 after a partial closure for 35 days due to the government shutdown.
As workers return to the park this weekend, main roads are being cleared and employees are spending the time getting things ready for visitors. In a message left on the park’s voicemail, an employee outlined everything that needed to be done to ensure safety for public.
After 35 days of closure time is needed to clear roadways, repair leaks, open restrooms and other facilities, check fire alarm systems and ensure the park is safe for the public.
Highway 62 to the park has remained open through the shutdown but roads to the park headquarters and Rim Village were closed before. They are expected to be cleared for the reopening Monday.
