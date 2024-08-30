Crater Lake to temporarily reopen North Entrance for holiday weekend

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – After a lengthy closure due to the Middle Fork Fire, all entrances to Crater Lake National Park will be open for the holiday weekend.

According to the national park, the North Entrance Road, which has been closed most of the month, will be temporarily open for Labor Day weekend.

The road will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday and stay open through Monday.

The North Entrance Road will be closed again starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Middle Fork Fire, burning in the northwest corner of the park is now 37% contained and at just over 5,000 acres.

