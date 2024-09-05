Crater Lake’s Ride the Rim happening next two Saturdays

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Crater Lake National Park’s annual Ride the Rim event will be taking place the next two Saturdays.

As the name suggests, on September 7 and 14, cyclists will be riding along the edge of the world-famous lake.

The full route is 32 miles, but there are shorter routes available as well.

During the event, the national park is reminding visitors that East Rim Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 7 p.m. on the Friday night prior to each event. It will then reopen at 4 p.m. the following Saturday.

All other roads within the park will remain open to drivers.

For more information visit the Ride the Rim website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.