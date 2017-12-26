Craterian Performance Company expands rehearsal space

Medford, Ore.- The Craterian Performance Company has outgrown its space at the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center, which is why the company says it’s excited to announce the purchase of the property at 50 North Fir Street in Medford.
The location would serve as a rehearsal home for multiple Craterian programs, including the Teen Musical Theater of Oregon, Next Stage Rep, and Craterian Music Hall.
“It’s a pretty substantial operation we are running in terms of our rehearsal schedules and production facilities for costumes, props and, scenery so this gives us a place where we have a home,” Stephen McCandless, executive director said. “We will own it and continue to build up the program and offer additional activities as a result.”
The purchase was made possible thanks to a donation from James Morrison Collier. The organization hopes to move into the new location in spring 2018.