Craterian Performances announce 2023-2024 lineup

MEDFORD, Ore. – Craterian Performances announced its 26th anniversary season featuring a diverse range of performance for every audience.
“Our newest season reflects our desire to present a diverse collection of wonderful evenings at the theater featuring voices from around the world.” says Stephen McCandless, executive director of Craterian Performances.
Featured performances include Brian Regan, Peking Acrobatics, and multiple shows by the Teen Musical Theater of Oregon (TMTO).
The 2023-24 lineup also announced the 21st annual Gingerbread Jubilee. This will include a gingerbread design-and-create competition, benefit, auction, and community tour. Craterian Performances says all proceeds from the Gingerbread Jubilee help fund the organizations arts and culture programs.
The Storytelling Guild will also partner with Craterian Theater to bring two free performances to children in the community. Dates and times for these performances have not yet been announced.
You can see the entire Craterian Performances 2023-2024 lineup below:
- TMTO: Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. – 7/14 – 7/16/23
- TMTO: Footloose: The Musical – 7/29, 7/30, 7/10, 8/4 – 8/6/2023
- Napoleon Dynamite – 9/13/2023
- Mariachi Herencia de Mexico – 9/28/2017
- Madagascar the Musical – 9/28/2023
- Vienna Boys Choir – 10/22/2023
- Straight No Chaser – 10/24/2023
- Leonid & Friends – 11/2/2023
- Ruben & Clay – 11/7/2023
- Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet – 11/12/2023
- The Craterian’s Annual GingerBread Jubilee Benefit – 11/18 – 11/20/2023
- TMTO: Meredith Willson’s The Music Man – 12/9, 12/10, 12/15-12/17/2023
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas – 12/19/2023
- Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas – 12/22/2023
- Brian Stokes Mitchell – 1/13/2024
- Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – 1/16/2024
- The Peeking Acrobats – 1/19/2024
- Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers – 1/24/2024
- The Brothers Reed – 2/3/2024
- Brian Regan – 2/10/2024
- Vitamin String Quartet: Plays Music from Bridgerton – 2/14/2024
- American Pie starring Jim Witter 2/17/2024
- TMTO: Bye Bye Birdie 3/2, 3/3, 3/8-10, 2024
- iLuminate – 3/22/2024
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story – 4/4/2024
- Drum Tao – 4/18/24
- The Gothard Sisters – 4/20/2024
© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.