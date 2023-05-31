Craterian Performances announce 2023-2024 lineup

MEDFORD, Ore. – Craterian Performances announced its 26th anniversary season featuring a diverse range of performance for every audience.

“Our newest season reflects our desire to present a diverse collection of wonderful evenings at the theater featuring voices from around the world.” says Stephen McCandless, executive director of Craterian Performances.

Featured performances include Brian Regan, Peking Acrobatics, and multiple shows by the Teen Musical Theater of Oregon (TMTO).

The 2023-24 lineup also announced the 21st annual Gingerbread Jubilee. This will include a gingerbread design-and-create competition, benefit, auction, and community tour. Craterian Performances says all proceeds from the Gingerbread Jubilee help fund the organizations arts and culture programs.

The Storytelling Guild will also partner with Craterian Theater to bring two free performances to children in the community. Dates and times for these performances have not yet been announced.

You can see the entire Craterian Performances 2023-2024 lineup below:

TMTO: Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. – 7/14 – 7/16/23

7/14 – 7/16/23 TMTO: Footloose: The Musical – 7/29, 7/30, 7/10, 8/4 – 8/6/2023

– 7/29, 7/30, 7/10, 8/4 – 8/6/2023 Napoleon Dynamite – 9/13/2023

– 9/13/2023 Mariachi Herencia de Mexico – 9/28/2017

9/28/2017 Madagascar the Musical – 9/28/2023

9/28/2023 Vienna Boys Choir – 10/22/2023

10/22/2023 Straight No Chaser – 10/24/2023

10/24/2023 Leonid & Friends – 11/2/2023

11/2/2023 Ruben & Clay – 11/7/2023

11/7/2023 Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet – 11/12/2023

11/12/2023 The Craterian’s Annual GingerBread Jubilee Benefit – 11/18 – 11/20/2023

11/18 – 11/20/2023 TMTO: Meredith Willson’s The Music Man – 12/9, 12/10, 12/15-12/17/2023

12/9, 12/10, 12/15-12/17/2023 Million Dollar Quartet Christmas – 12/19/2023

12/19/2023 Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas – 12/22/2023

12/22/2023 Brian Stokes Mitchell – 1/13/2024

1/13/2024 Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – 1/16/2024

1/16/2024 The Peeking Acrobats – 1/19/2024

1/19/2024 Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers – 1/24/2024

1/24/2024 The Brothers Reed – 2/3/2024

2/3/2024 Brian Regan – 2/10/2024

2/10/2024 Vitamin String Quartet: Plays Music from Bridgerton – 2/14/2024

2/14/2024 American Pie starring Jim Witte r 2/17/2024

r 2/17/2024 TMTO: Bye Bye Birdie 3/2, 3/3, 3/8-10, 2024

3/2, 3/3, 3/8-10, 2024 iLuminate – 3/22/2024

– 3/22/2024 The Simon & Garfunkel Story – 4/4/2024

4/4/2024 Drum Tao – 4/18/24

– 4/18/24 The Gothard Sisters – 4/20/2024

