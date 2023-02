MEDFORD, Ore. – The Storytelling Guild is putting on a very special show this weekend at the Craterian Theater in Medford.

There will be two performances of “East and the Sun and West of the Moon.”

It’s a Norwegian fairytale brought to you by a puppet theater that kids are sure to be enchanted by.

The event is free if you bring a children’s book to donate.

The 45-minute shows take place at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon Sunday.