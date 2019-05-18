CraterWorks opens doors for community creativity

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The CraterWorks MakerSpace is officially open this weekend after hosting it’s grand opening Saturday.
During the grand opening, community members took a tour of the space to see and learn more about the opportunities the new center will offer.
From woodworking and metal shop to 3D printing and digital fabrication, it’s an opportunity for students from Crater High School and the community at large to have a place to be creative.
“It’s fun just to see all the possibility that’s in here and you’re not sure where it will end up but just working alongside other people I think it’s going to be a really cool space,” said Brandon Hull. His 16-year-old son Abe attends Crater High. Both said they’re looking forward to the chance to try some of the new classes.
New member orientations will start on Sunday with new classes opening up the next week. To find out more about classes and membership cost, you can go to CraterWorks.org.
