Crescent City house fire put out with garden hose

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – A group of workers used a garden hose to put out a structure fire in Crescent City.
On Tuesday morning, a home in southeast Crescent City caught fire. Workers from Franks Heating and Air Conditioning were at their shop across the street when the fire sparked. The workers removed a front window and sprayed water inside the home through a garden hose.
Crescent City Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find the fire already out. Two interior walls were scorched and the fire started to spread to a dresser before it was extinguished.
The fire appeared to have been accidental and may have been caused by a short in a power cord.
“The fire could have been much more serious had it not been for the fast action of the staff at Frank’s Heating and Refrigeration across the street,” Crescent City Fire and Rescue members said.