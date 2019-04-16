Crew evaluate Notre Dame Cathedral damage

PARIS, France (NBC) – Two gaping holes in Notre Dame’s ceiling and pitch-black debris piled by the altar was just some of the damage seen inside the iconic cathedral after a fire tore through it Monday.
The French Interior and Culture ministers surveyed the damage. They said that although the building’s structure remained generally intact, firefighters have detected some weak points, including the ceilings and a section of the French Gothic monument’s north transept.
Teams could be seen examining the building, walking across various platforms and ledges on the building’s exterior.
Firefighters declared success by Tuesday morning in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish the inferno engulfing the iconic cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its twin bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ.
Paris officials said the world famous 18th Century organ that boasts 8,000 pipes also appears to have survived, along with other treasures inside the cathedral, after a plan to safeguard heritage was quickly put into action.