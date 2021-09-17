Crew of Inspiration4 gives update from space

During the press conference, a member showed off a drawing she made while in orbit. Another one of the crew members played a ukulele in space. And of course, no trip to orbit is complete without a few spins in microgravity.
The crew talked a little about how fast they were moving around the earth, and a little about some of the experiments they were doing. And they let us see their unique microgravity indicator: a cute stuffed dog.
“He represents the St. Jude therapy dog,” explained Crew member and physician Haley Arceneaux. “St. Jude has a couple of different golden retriever dogs that are able to sit with the kids when they’re scared they climb up in bed with the kids, and they’ll even go through the MRI machine or the CAT scan machine before the kids do, to show them that it’s not so scary.”
The crew also shared they’ve been spending a lot of time looking out the window, calling the views “out of this world.”