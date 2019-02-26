Crews assessing repairs for U.S. 101 north of Brookings

Brookings, Ore. — U.S. 101 remained closed Tuesday morning due to a two-foot sunken grade. The closure is at milepost 344, which is 12 miles north of Brookings.
ODOT and contractors are meeting Tuesday to come up with a plan to repair the slide area.
“Hopefully, we can get a single lane open under gravel later today,” said ODOT District Manager Darrin Neavoll, “but given the nature of the sunken grade that may be wishful thinking.”
Right now there is no detour set up. Nearby Carpenterville Highway is a narrow and steep local roadway. It is closed to through traffic, including commercial trucks. Traffic that needs to get through should use alternate state highway routes.