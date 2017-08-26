Crews continue making progress on Highway 62 Bypass

Road crews are making progress on the massive Highway 62 Bypass project.
If you’re driving to Medford, you’re already starting to see the changes.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the 4.5-mile long project is still set to finish late next year or early 2019.
Last week, the Coker Butte connection to International Way opened on the east side of the airport.
ODOT says the Highway 62 Bypass project was delayed a little by the wet winter and spring, but crews have made great headway throughout the summer.
“Projects like this are a couple years long and so for instance if they get a little behind because of weather, typically they can play catch up in the summer time and I think that’s what they’re doing,” ODOT’s Gary Leaming said.
ODOT says the work on Crater Lake Avenue and Corey Road is scheduled to be open Tuesday after labor day.
The area between Poplar and Delta Waters will look fairly finished by the end of this year.
ODOT wants to remind drivers to look out for construction-related traffic and personnel especially at night.