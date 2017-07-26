Crews continue to respond to fires in Klamath, Lake Counties

Lakeview, Ore. – Over the past two days, fire crews in southwest Oregon have responded to over 90 smoke reports in Klamath and Lake Counties.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said 200 wildland firefighters are working to suppress numerous fires, including the 570-acre Crane Fire located four miles south of Lakeview.
Firefighters said the Well Fire located on Bureau of Land Management lands near Crack in the Ground is reportedly at 75 acres.
The Wildcat Fire near Diablo Rim was contained at 624 acres on Tuesday.
Lightning is expected to continue through Wednesday, with some forecasts predicting thunderstorms as late as Friday, according to firefighters.
Additional resources are being brought in to SCOFMP’s management area to respond to any new fires.