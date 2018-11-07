Crews fight wildfire near Oregon-California border

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews are fighting a wildfire that sparked just north of the California-Oregon border.
At about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District said the fire was about 10 to 20 acres in size. It is located along Interstate 5 near milepost 4.
If conditions remain favorable, firefighters should be able to gain control of the fire by late afternoon.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, there are no major delays on I-5.
No evacuation orders have been made and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“While Fire Season is officially over,” ODF wrote, “warm temperatures in the afternoon pose an increased risk for wildfires to start and spread quickly. Please be aware, and remain vigilant into the winter months.”