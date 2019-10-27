Home
Crews fighting fire near Quartz Creek

Crews fighting fire near Quartz Creek

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry are actively fighting a fire above Quartz Creek near Merlin and Hugo.

Rural Metro says the size of the fire is between 8 to 12 acres.

No homes or structures are threatened and there’s currently no evacuation orders in place.

ODF is calling in more resources to help fight the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 News.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »