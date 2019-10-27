Crews fighting fire near Quartz Creek

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry are actively fighting a fire above Quartz Creek near Merlin and Hugo.
Rural Metro says the size of the fire is between 8 to 12 acres.
No homes or structures are threatened and there’s currently no evacuation orders in place.
ODF is calling in more resources to help fight the fire.
This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 News.
