Crews focus on mopping up Lobster Creek Fire

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The Lobster Creek Fire burning 12 miles northeast of Gold Beach has reached 55 percent containment Thursday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire perimeter is holding at 397 acres.
The Lobster Creek Fire started on July 1 in a Coos County park. The fire then spread to private timberlands.
At one point, over 700 personnel were assigned to the fire. But as of July 6, managers have reduced staffing to 275 personnel.
ODF said crews are now focused on mopping up the fire’s perimeter. “Mop up is slow, dirty and hazardous work that involves methodically digging out residual heat which often lurks in stump and roots. Modern technology aids the hunt for hot spots. Night-shift crews use hand-held infrared scanners to find and identify residual heat sources.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.