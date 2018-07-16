Crews initiate heavy attack on new fire starts

MEDFORD, Ore. – A lightning storm that passed over southwestern Oregon Sunday caused an estimated 70 wildfires.
The U.S. Forest Service said the thunderstorm had isolated showers that helped dampen some fires, but lightning may have caused smoldering “holdovers” that could ignite and start larger fires when hot, dry weather returns.
“We knew this was coming and prepared for it by bringing in additional resources in to help respond,” said Deputy Fire & Aviation Staff Officer Dan Quinones.
According to the U.S.F.S., there are numerous resources available to fight fires in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest with additional resources coming from as far away as Arizona.
The U.S.F.S. said firefighters are making progress on their initial response, but some fires are presenting a challenge. And those challenges aren’t expected to get better any time soon.
The Hendrix Fire near Hells Peak is estimated to be about 50 acres in size. “This fire is challenging firefighters with suppression efforts,” the U.S.F.S. said.
A fire sending smoke above the Ashland Watershed is currently being staffed by a two-person rappel crew and a medium helicopter. Good progress is being made on that fire.
Other fires burning in the area include several starts south of Prospect and four new starts northwest of Selma.
More resources have been ordered to address the fires, foresters said. This included five 20-person attack crews, 15 engines, two heavy helicopters and two medium helicopters.