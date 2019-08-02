Crews make progress fighting Panther Gulch Fire

WILLIAMS, Ore. – Crews are making progress fighting the Panther Gulch Fire burning near Williams.
The Oregon Department of Forest said the Panther Gulch Fire started around 6:00 p.m. on July 30.
Multiple crews responded worked throughout the night after the fire started, keeping it to around 65 acres in size.
By August 2, firefighters reported good progress, mopping up 50 feet into the fire. The fire was 35% contained.
Ground crews will be in place at the Panther Gulch Fire Friday with aircraft available if needed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.