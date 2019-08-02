Home
Crews make progress fighting Panther Gulch Fire

Crews make progress fighting Panther Gulch Fire

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

MP 97 Fire: For the latest updates on the Milepost 97 fire burning near Canyonville, Oregon, go here: Fire Season 2019.

WILLIAMS, Ore. – Crews are making progress fighting the Panther Gulch Fire burning near Williams.

The Oregon Department of Forest said the Panther Gulch Fire started around 6:00 p.m. on July 30.

Multiple crews responded worked throughout the night after the fire started, keeping it to around 65 acres in size.

By August 2, firefighters reported good progress, mopping up 50 feet into the fire. The fire was 35% contained.

Ground crews will be in place at the Panther Gulch Fire Friday with aircraft available if needed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »