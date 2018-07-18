Crews mopping up fire in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Fire crews are mopping up a grass fire that broke out in Grants Pass early this evening. The fire was located on the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Fire crews responded to the fire around 3:20 PM and with the help of Oregon Department of Forestry, Rural Metro, Rogue River, Grants Pass, District 3 and Jackson County, crews were able to get a handle on the fire quickly.
The fire burned roughly 15 acres and no structures were damaged.
Rogue River Fire Chief says ODF sent in air tankers quickly that helped shut down the fire.
“We arrived to find a fairly significant fire with some trees that were torching and starting to push towards the east and threaten some houses,” Jim Price, Rogue River Fire Chief said. “With the help of ODF and some of their air resources, we got a quick knock down.”
Foothill Blvd. was shut down for nearly two hours but has since been reopened.
Fire officials are unsure what caused the fire but will remain on the scene to mop up hot spots.