Crews quickly put out Kerby grass fires

KERBY, Ore. — Illinois Valley Fire District says there were two fires on both sides on Kerby Mainline Road off Redwood Highway on Monday night.

One was a quarter of an acre, the other on a 10 by 10 spot.

Both fires sparked at around 7 pm.

Aircraft resources were initially called out, but cancelled.

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Illinois Valley Fire District responded putting the fires out within 30 minutes.

IVFD says the cause of both fires is under investigation.

