Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Crews responded to a fully involved house fire in Medford Wednesday afternoon.
A call requesting a response to a structure fire in the area of Bowmont Circle and Siskiyou Boulevard went out at about 4:14 p.m.
Medford Fire-Rescue arrived at the cul-de-sac and found a house fully engulfed in flames.
According to the Medford Police Department, nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Over an hour after crews first responded, smoke continued billowing from the residence.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire appears to have started at a motorhome and spread to the main house.
Firefighters said at least two other homes caught fire after being exposed to flames from the original fire.
MPD said all occupants of the home were accounted for and are uninjured..